HIV Positive High School Track Coach Indicted on 119 Counts of Sexual Assault on at Least 24 Male Students

In the case of the former high school track coach and school aid in Maryland who was accused of sexually assaulting students while he was HIV positive, 119 indictments have been announced.

30-year-old Carlos Deangelo Bell, who was employed at La Plata High School until the investigation began, was served a 119-count indictment by the Charles County State Attorney’s Office. If convicted, Bell could be sentenced to more than 1,500 years in prison, reported Fox News.

Bell was accused of sexually assaulting at least 24 male victims without wearing protection between May 2015 and June 2017. Bell was arrested in July when a parent reported inappropriate texts between their child and Bell.

The charges, which were announced Monday, include 12 counts of child sexual abuse, 38 counts of second-degree sex offence and 44 counts of filming child pornography.

According to the State Attorney’s office, the charges against Bell also include: two counts each of third-degree sex offence and second-degree assault; two counts of solicitation of a minor; three counts of transmitting or attempting to transmit HIV to another; five counts for displaying obscene matter to a minor; five counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distribution of marijuana.

At least two students tested negative for HIV, yet investigators believe there could be more victims.