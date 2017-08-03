Man Charged With Abduction for Holding His Girlfriend and Her Young Children Captive for Two Years

A 43-year-old man from Fredericksburg, Virginia, has been detained by police after abducting his girlfriend and her two children for at least two years.

According to Fox5, Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore was charged with three felony counts of abduction along with felony assault and battery by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Moore’s unidentified girlfriend was able to leave the home where she had been held against her will after deputies responded to the location last Saturday afternoon. The officers went to the home after the woman’s family member called and requested deputies perform a welfare check. The family member told authorities they had not seen the 32-year-old woman or her two children, ages 8 and 11, for a long period of time.

Once deputies arrived at the home, they met Moore at the door, who they say was hesitant to let them inside. As they spoke to the suspect, the woman and her two children ran out of a side door.

The sheriff’s office said the victims told deputies that they had not been allowed to leave the home for at least two years.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition for health issues that had gone untreated for quite some time. The children also received medical treatment and are now in the care of relatives.

Moore has been ordered held without bond and is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.