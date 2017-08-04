Man Who Gruesomely Disemboweled Girlfriend for Calling Out Her Ex's Name During Sex Gets Life in Prison

The Florida man who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend after she called out another man’s name during sex was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole on Thursday.

Fidel Lopez, 26, emotionally apologized to the family of his girlfriend, 31-year-old Maria Nemeth, for brutally murdering her in September 2015, reported CBS Miami.

“Today, I’m happy to fulfill this conviction… I know that what I did has to be paid and I agree… I will pay with my life for the life I took,” said Lopez. “To Maria s family, I ask forgiveness.”

In a series of police interrogation videos, Lopez described what happened on the night he snapped.

“She changed my name,” Lopez said in the videos. “She called me the name of the other [expletive] guy. And she said it twice and she was wrong and she was confusing me with him. At that point, I get mad. I get really, really mad.”

According to police, Lopez then went on to explain how he disemboweled Nemeth. When he and Nemeth had sex, she said her ex-husband's name twice, which drove him into a rage. After Nemeth passed out from intoxication, Lopez inserted a tequila bottle and other objects into her vagina and anus.

Lopez also admitted to sticking his arm into her vagina and pulling out intestinal tissue. Police found pools of blood and chunks of body tissue at the scene of the crime.

After he attacked Nemeth, he carried her into the bathroom and tried to revive her with cold water on her face, however, she was unresponsive. According to police, he then had a smoke, cleaned up some of the mess and called 911.

Last month, Lopez took a plea deal and pleaded guilty in order to avoid the death penalty.