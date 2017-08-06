Four Strippers Arrested For Fatally Shooting Good Samaritan Who Was Trying To Replace A Tire For Them

Four women allegedly shot to death a good samaritan who attempted to change a tire for them that he supposedly paid for.

28-year-old Brittany Curry, Ponesha Taylor, 23, 19-year-old Johniesha Simmons and Lauteshia Dotson, 23 have been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 55-year-old Ralph Edward Cross.

Cross was found dead inside Missouri home on Tuesday. Investigators say he died from a gunshot wound to his back. Acting Sheriff Branden Caid told KFVS that Curry was the one who pulled the trigger, fatally killing Cross.

The two parties’ encounter began on Monday (July 31) when Witnesses claim Cross was seen with the four women, who are described as “adult entertainers.” They reportedly had a flat tire, which Cross offered to help change. Authorities say he bought them the new tire and subsequently invited the women to his home, where his body was later found on Tuesday morning.

A witness told investigators that Cross was arguing with three of the women in his residence while another was in a car parked out front. The same witness claims Cross was walking down the street toward his home, he heard a noise and saw the three women hurry out of the house and drive away. A fingerprint from the car came back to Dotson.

Police believe robbery is a motive in the crime. All four women admitted to being at Cross’ home on July 31 and August 1, however none admitted to the murder or identified just how much they were involved in Cross’ death.

All four women have charged with first-degree murder, as well as armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. All are being held in separate facilities without bond.

See photos of the women below.