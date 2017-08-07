Family Vacation Turns Tragic as Dad Goes Missing After Tossing His Life Jacket to Daughter During Jet Ski Accident

Police in Houston are searching for a man who was last seen throwing his life jacket to his daughter after they fell into the water during a jet ski accident.

On Sunday, Michael Talley, 45, and his daughter were riding on a jet ski in Crystal Lake when Talley made a sharp turn, sending him and his daughter into the water, according to Click2Houston.

Witnesses at the lake saw Talley take off his jacket and throw it to his daughter, although she was already wearing one. His daughter was able to swim to shore, while family members watched Talley go underwater without resurfacing.

The SMART Dive Team, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, and several other units are currently searching for the missing man.

“I’ve been a game warden for 17 years now and these types of situations are the worst things we have to deal with”, Michael McCall, Texas Game Warden, told Click2.

Michael Talley is a single father raising several daughters and a business owner living in Southeast Houston.