Mom and Boyfriend Who Said They Fell on Her 2-Year-Old Daughter During a Fight Charged With Murder

Keinosha Taper and Gregory Ford face charges of first degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child abuse, first degree murder in perpetration of aggravated child neglect, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect, reported Fox 13.

A man and woman in Memphis were charged with murder in the death of a 23-month-old girl who died in June.

On June 24, Memphis police responded to a call about an unresponsive toddler. When they arrived, they found little Amelia Taper in critical condition. She was transported to LeBonheur Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

When Taper and Ford were questioned by police, Taper said she fell on Amelia during a fight with Ford the night before, according to the affidavit. Taper claimed that Ford pushed her, and they tumbled onto the bed, causing Amelia to fall to the floor. She added that she fell on top of the toddler.

However, an autopsy on Amelia revealed several internal injuries, some of which had been healing for up to a month, according to arrest affidavits. The injuries included a “fresh” liver laceration, multiple tears and lacerations internally, abdominal hemorrhaging, suspicions of punches or kicks to the abdomen, bruises on the scalp, face and head, and two rib fractures.

During her questioning, Taper admitted to throwing Amelia into her pen, which caused the 23-month-old to hit her head on the corner. Additionally, Taper told police she saw that Amelia was hurt, but she did not seek medical treatment at the time, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Ford told police he knew Amelia was unresponsive for around 25 minutes, but he did not call for medical assistance.

Investigators believe the untreated injuries are what caused Amelia’s death.