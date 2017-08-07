Police Find Man Sleeping at Scene Where He Tied Up and Held His Roommate at Gunpoint Over $80

A 20-year-old man in Abilene, Texas, was accused of aggravated robbery early Friday morning after he allegedly held his roommate at gunpoint.

Kanyoni Sedekiya was booked in the Taylor County Jail, where he remains in lieu of a $60,000 bond.

According to Abilene Reporter-News, Abilene officers found Sedekiya sleeping at the scene where the alleged robbery took place.

Police said Sedekiya allegedly pointed a handgun at his roommate during an argument over money. As the altercation escalated, Sedekiya threatened to kill the man, stole $80 from him and broke his cellphone, the affidavit states.

Sedekiya then bound his roommate to the bed with duct tape and tied his hands and feet with duct tape, according to the affidavit.

Sometime after 3 a.m., the unidentified victim freed himself from the duct tape, fled the apartment and ran to a neighbor to call the police.

When officers arrived, they looked through the apartment window and saw Sedekiya asleep on the couch with a handgun in his lap, according to the affidavit. When officers knocked on the door, they startled Sedekiya, who turned out the lights and refused to open the door for police.

The Abilene SWAT team responded to the incident, while officers maintained a perimeter around the apartment until they were able to secure an arrest warrant.

SWAT personnel eventually negotiated with Sedekiya to surrender without further incident.