Heartbroken Community Mourns the Tragic Drowning of Teen Whose Acceptance to Cornell Went Viral

A 17-year-old college-bound student who was videotaped joyously celebrating his acceptance to his dream Ivy League college drowned in Ithaca just weeks before he was set to start classes at Cornell University.

Winston “Sammy” Perez-Ventura, 17, was in Ithaca for a freshman summer program. On Saturday, he went swimming in Fall Creek near Ithaca Falls around 2:30 p.m. and never resurfaced, reported New York Daily News.

Troopers discovered Perez-Ventura’s body around 7:20 p.m. Saturday near where he drowned, police said.

“Cornell was always his dream from the very first day I met him,” Danielle Leach, Perez-Ventura’s high school homeroom teacher and college counselor, told the Daily News. “He handed me a little piece of paper that said, ‘Cornell is my first choice and I want to study architecture.’”

In December, Perez-Ventura was featured on ABC News when a video of his acceptance went viral.