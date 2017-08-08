23-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Trying to Cut Man's Throat During Dispute

A woman from Washington, D.C., was arrested after allegedly trying to cut a man’s throat during an argument that escalated.

Oluwafunmi Gbolade, 23, was taken into custody by Takoma Park police and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, reported WJLA.

Gbolade was booked and had her mugshot taken, which revealed she has an unusual bow-tie neck tattoo.

The unidentified man involved in the dispute sustained a knife wound and had a non-life-threatening injury, said police. After the assault, he refused to be taken to the hospital.

When a call was made to 911 reporting the incident, the caller told police that Gbolade threw the knife and ran away.

Officers recovered the knife and Gbolade was arrested, according to police.