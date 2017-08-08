4-Year-Old Shot in the Head While in His Mother's Car During Possible Road Rage Attack

A four-year-old boy was shot in the head in Cleveland during what police are calling a possible road rage incident.

The Sunday shooting occurred when the boy, identified as Carter Hill, was sitting in the rear passenger side seat of his mother’s car. Carter, his mother — Cecilia Carter — and her daughter were stopped in traffic behind a white Pontiac, according to Cleveland police. The white vehicle was not moving, which prompted Cecilia to honk her horn and drive around it.

The Pontiac then followed Cecilia for several minutes before pulling up next to her and shooting into the car. Four of the eight shots the suspects fired hit the car.

During the shooting, Carter was hit by bullet fragments in the head. Cecilia’s 7-year-old daughter was not injured.

Cecilia then exited on the next ramp and called Cleveland EMS, who took Carter to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital. While at the hospital, he underwent surgery to remove the bullet. Police said the bullet fragments did not penetrate his brain.

Carter is now in stable condition.

During questioning, Cecilia told police she did not know the men who pursued her. However, when police spoke to three women in the area of West 28th Street and Division Avenue, they said they saw Cecilia and the suspect's car earlier in the evening.

While police were searching the nearby area, they were advised that a white Pontiac matching the description of the suspect vehicle was located, but police are unable to positively determine if the vehicle was involved.

Police are considering this to be a road rage incident, yet they are still investigating whether the shooting was connected to something else.