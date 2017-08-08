Mother Arrested for Beating and Tasing 6-Year-Old Son Over Getting in Trouble at School

A mother in Houston was arrested for allegedly beating and Tasing her 6-year-old son, who was recently seen with a bruise on his face, welts on his arms and a cut, reported Click2Houston.

Whitney White, 27, was charged with injury to a child.

According to police, White’s unidentified son suffered a slap to the face and lashes from a belt. Court documents revealed that White said she became frustrated with her son because he refused to study his lessons.

In addition to the recent beating, White's son told officers his mom used a Taser on him last November when he was 5-years-old. Court documents show the boy said, "I was five years old when the defendant tased me on my arm because I got in trouble at school. From zero to 10, it hurt 10."

WTen asked about the incident, White told police, "My anger management class told me not to tase him but we didn't go into what else to do."

White’s son and a 2-week-old sibling are in the temporary custody of Child Protective Services and are being cared for by a relative.

White is allowed supervised contact with her infant because she is still breast-feeding. White declined to answer questions after an initial appearance before a judge.