Woman Wanted for Giving a Man Oral Sex in the Middle of a McDonald's on a Weekday Afternoon

Police are looking for a woman in Maryland who was accused of performing oral sex in the middle of a McDonald’s dining room in broad daylight.

According to The Smoking Gun, Christine Alana Chafin, 37, performed the sex act on Conrad Jablecki, 30, in a York, Pennsylvania, location of the fast food chain in May. Jablecki and Chafin were charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct.

When a McDonald’s employee saw Jablecki and Chafin taking part in their tryst, the worker “kicked them out of the restaurant” and called cops, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.

At the time of Jablecki’s collar, cops asked anyone with information about the woman’s identity to contact investigators.

Recently, Jablecki appeared in court and was released on his own recognizance; however, Chafin failed to show up for her July 21 arraignment, which led a Common Pleas court judge to issue a bench warrant for Chafin’s arrest.

Chafin, who is the mother of a young boy, and Jablecki are both residents of Maryland.

Chafin’s rap sheet includes convictions for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, marijuana possession and careless driving. Jablecki has been convicted of disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and exposing himself to a woman and her five-year-old daughter on a Maryland beach.