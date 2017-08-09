77-Year-Old Man Charged With Rape After His Step Granddaughter Shared Snapchat Video of Him Sexually Assaulting Her

An Ohio man was arrested after his step granddaughter shared videos on Snapchat of him sexually assaulting her.

James Allen, 77, of Marblehead, Ohio, was arrested on Tuesday after police received a request to conduct a welfare check on the unidentified 20-year-old. When police arrived on the scene after 1 a.m., they found no problems, County Prosecutor James VanEerten told the Toledo Blade.

However, At 3:45 a.m., a resident of Texas contacted police again to say he saw video on Snapchat that appeared to show the 20-year-old being sexually assaulted. Once officers reviewed the video, they were able to identify and arrest Allen.

Allen was charged with rape after police reviewed evidence from the Snapchat post.

VanEerten said it is unclear when the sexual assault happened, yet he believes it happened between the two separate calls to police. Although the prosecutor said he is unsure why the victim made the video, he thinks she may have been trying to create a record of the assault.

“It's obviously horrific, but at least it allowed us to put a stop to the situation and make a quick arrest in this case,” VanEerten told the Toledo Blade.

The woman was evaluated at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, he said.

An Ottawa County Municipal Court judge set bond Wednesday for Allen at $1 million. He is incarcerated in the county jail.