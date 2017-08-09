Police Department Defends Officer Caught on Video Pointing Gun at a Passenger for Nearly 10 Minutes During Traffic Stop

Video of a Campbell police officer holding a passenger at gunpoint during a traffic stop in Northern California has people calling for his firing even though the department has come to the officer's defense, reported ABC News.

On July 26, the unnamed motorcycle officer pulled a vehicle over for speeding and asked the driver for her license and additional paperwork.

"Both the driver and passenger spent several minutes looking for the requested paperwork. The officer informed the occupants to wait in the vehicle as he prepared to walk back to his motorcycle to write a citation," the Campbell Police Department said in a statement to ABC. "It was at that time that the passenger began reaching under his seat. It is not clear why the passenger chose to reach under the seat since the officer was not requesting any other paperwork."

During the stop, the passenger was looking in the glove compartment, said police. At one point, the officer allegedly told the passenger to stop looking for paperwork while his back was turned; however, the passenger continued to reach down, said police.

In the Campbell Police Department statement, they said the "unexpected movement" caused the officer to feel threatened and to pull out his gun.

The driver of the vehicle began recording the incident and posted the video on July 29. In the clip, the passenger’s hands remain out and raised while the officer holds his gun on him for nine minutes.