FBI Raided Home of Trump's Former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort for the Russia Investigation

A spokesperson for Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager for then-candidate Donald Trump, confirmed the FBI has conducted a raid Manafort’s Northern Virginia home. News of the search warrant was first reported by The Washington Post .

According to the Post, investigators for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, recently raided Manafort’s home in Alexandria for tax documents and foreign banking records in regards to his business dealings in Russia.

The search took place on July 25 after Manafort met with investigators for the Senate Intelligence Committee, where was questioned about the 2016 meeting between several Trump campaign officials — including Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kusher — and Russian officials who claimed to have dirt on Hillary Clinton.

“Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well,” Jason Maloni, a spokesman for Manafort told The Washington Post.

Before the raid, Manafort had been cooperative in the investigation into his business dealings with his son-in-law, his role in the 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and the Russians, and whether his work for the Ukranian government violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

However, the recent search warrant for the tax and foreign banking records may indicate that the special counsel investigators are looking at criminal charges related to the federal Bank Secrecy Act, meaning Manafort may not have reported all of his foreign banking accounts.