Daycare Worker Faces Criminal Charges After 3-Year-Old Boy Dies From Being Left in Hot Van for up to 11 Hours

A daycare worker at an Orlando child care facility faces criminal charges after a 3-year-old boy died from being left in a hot van for up to 11 hours.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said that 3-year-old Myles Hill was left in the van that was parked outside Little Miracles Academy all day before he was discovered Monday night, reported the Associated Press. Charges for the unidentified daycare worker have not yet been specified, yet they are cooperating with police.

During the day, Myles was supposed to have been dropped off in the morning at another Little Miracles Academy center. However, for reasons that have yet to be determined, Myles was taken to the location where his body was discovered later that evening. The driver of the van "did admit to not doing a head count," Mina told AP.

Results from Myles’s autopsy are still pending, but Orlando detectives believe the cause of death will be heat related. Temperatures in Orlando climbed to 94 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday. Inside a vehicle, those temperatures are even higher.

“This is an absolute tragedy that could have been prevented,” Mina told reporters.

Myles’s family was expecting him to be dropped off around 6 p.m., but when he hadn’t returned by 8 p.m., his grandmother called the police, reported Click Orlando.

Little Miracles was in hot water last month when the Florida Department of Children and Families showed that it was found not to be in compliance with a rule that required daycare centers to have time logs of when children arrive, where they are supposed to go and what time they leave.