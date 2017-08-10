11-Year-Old Girl Suffers Horrific Second-Degree Burns After Friend Dumps Boiling Water on Her Face at a Sleepover

An 11-year-old girl attending a sleepover in the Bronx was severely burned when an older girl poured boiling water on her face Monday morning.

Jamoneisha Merritt was rushed to Harlem hospital after suffering second-degree burns on her face, neck, shoulders and chest, reported NY 1 News.

Jamoneisha's cousin, Yolanda Richardson, told NBC New York that Jamoneisha and the unidentified 12-year-old were having a disagreement before bed.

"Her and her friend got into an argument and she told her if she goes to sleep they were going to do something to her," Yolanda said.

She was sleeping, but was jolted awake by a burning sensation. Jamoneisha's attack was apparently part of the "hot water challenge," in which an unsuspecting victim has hot water thrown on them.

In July, 8-year-old Ki'ari Pope of Florida died several months after her cousin dared her to drink boiling water through a straw as part of the challenge.

When it comes to the case of Jamoneisha, she has been emotionally scarred by the incident and her family has not yet shown her the severity of the burns.

"I could only be with her for a little bit, because I can't hold myself together," Yolanda told NBC. "I don't want her to see me cry."

The 12-year-old girl was arrested and charged with assault, police said. At this point, none of the other children are facing charges.