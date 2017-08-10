16-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter After Fatally Shooting His 6-Year-Old Brother During a Prank

A 16-year-old boy in Mississippi was charged with manslaughter after telling police that he killed his 6-year-old brother when he tried to scare him with a gun on Friday evening.

Albert Deonta Craft III said his brother, Zaylan, was sitting on top of the washing machine in their home. Zaylan was playing games on a phone when Craft entered and pointed a .38-caliber handgun at Zaylan to scare him. Although Craft knew the gun had two bullets in it, he said he did not think they were near the hammer, reported The Sun Herald.

Craft then carried Zaylan to a neighbor’s house and asked for help. While the neighbor called 911, Craft returned to his home to await an ambulance.

“As officers arrived, they encountered Craft and heard him say that he had just killed his brother,” read a court record, obtained by The Sun Herald. “This statement was captured on an officer’s body camera. A second officer’s body camera captured Craft telling his mother, ‘Momma, I just killed him.’”

By the time police arrived, Zaylan was nonresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

When police searched Craft’s home, they found the handgun and blood in the house, said authorities. They also found one live round and one spent casing in the handgun, which matches Craft’s account of the story.

Police say Craft illegally obtained the handgun but have not revealed how the gun came to be in his possession.

Rev. Eddie Hartwell was meeting with the family Monday night to plan Zaylan’s funeral. He said Zaylan was set to enter first grade.