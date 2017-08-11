Family Traumatized During Funeral When a Decaying Foot of a Corpse Emerges in Their Grandfather's Grave

A family attempting to lay their beloved grandfather to rest in a New Jersey cemetery was horrified when a decaying foot from a neighboring grave emerged.

As Cleveland Butler, 85, was lowered into the ground in the bright blue casket his family chose, the foot appeared in the dirt at Mount Holiness Memorial Park.

“This was a very traumatizing situation, first dealing with losing my father and then this,” the deceased's daughter, Sandra Butler, told the New York Daily News. “I couldn’t even look at it. It was too much, and no one said anything to us. It was like business as usual for them. They just dumped the dirt in the plot like it was normal, like it’s nothing to them.”

Cleveland Butler died after suffering a stroke at his Brooklyn nursing home. His services took place last Friday.

As the Butler family witnessed the disturbing foot, some of the relatives snapped a photo in order to report the incident.