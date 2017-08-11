Woman Driving Home From Funeral Who Crashed Her Car, Killing Her Two Grandchildren, Was High on Weed

A 55-year-old New Jersey woman who crashed her car and killed her two grandchildren was reportedly high on marijuana and had oxycodone pills in the car, said police.

According to The Morning Call, Nadine Walton was charged Thursday with homicide by vehicle while under the influence of drugs as well as 19 other charges related to the Sept. 14 crash, according to Northampton County Court records.

A GoFundMe page for the children states the family was on their way back to New Jersey after attending a funeral in South Carolina. 5-year-old Ravon Robinson died at the scene of the accident while his 2-year-old sister, Brielle Robinson, died several days later at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, police say.

In the car wreck, police found several shattered bottles of alcohol. While searching Walton’s purse, police found suspected marijuana, a marijuana grinder and 49 Oxycodone pills.

Walton’s blood was taken and tested positive for the presence of marijuana, according to court records.

In addition to Walton’s grandchildren, the children’s mother, Stefany Stephens, 31, was in the car during the accident. The crash occurred when Walton veered off the road and overcorrected by swerving across both lanes and hitting a guardrail, ejecting Ravon Robinson onto the road.

Walton's disabled car was hit by another eastbound compact car driven by David B. Getz Jr., 25, of Easton, and then by a minivan driven by Michael Gura, 39, of Warren Township, New Jersey.

In addition to homicide by vehicle while under the influence of drugs, Walton is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle while under the influence, homicide by vehicle, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and careless and reckless driving, authorities say.