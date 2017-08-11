Black Woman Finds Racist Note Signed by KKK After Parking Car in Predominantly White Area

A Philadelphia woman was the target of an extreme racism act when an unknown assailant left a vile note on her windshield and signed it from the KKK.

"I was shocked,” she told FOX 29. “At first, I thought it was a joke or a prank and I was just thinking that someone would come out laughing, but then I looked at it again and I was like, I can't believe this is happening around here."

Lima, who is Black, saw the note after parking the predominantly white area of Mayfair on Monday.

Lima, who has chosen not to reveal herself, showed the note to Fox 29 while police offers began their investigation into the allegation.

Although Lima lives on Cottman Avenue, parking spots are sometimes seldom. Thus, she, as well as other residents, is often forced to park around the corner in a majority-white neighborhood.

Lima left her car around the corner Sunday evening and saw the note the next morning.

"I was scared,” she told FOX 29. “And I was thinking, maybe they followed me or maybe they know where I live, and I don't want to fear for my life that somebody would do something to me if I was to park around there again."

Other Black residents who have parked when Lima parked have experienced racist acts taken out on their vehicles. Bernadette Waites is Lima's next door neighbor. One time when she parked on the 3100 block of Teesdale Street, she noticed her right front tire was flat due to a nail puncture.

Lima’s mother, who also parks on that block of Teesdal has gotten nails in her tires. She’s had two flats in the last couple of weeks alone.

"I just want it to stop,” Lima told Fox 29.“But that we've been living around people who have been preying on us the whole time, it's really sad."