A Car Plowed Into A Large Group Of Anti-Hate Protesters During The Charlottesville Marches

One person has died and 19 more were injured after a vehicle plowed through a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A “Unite the Right” rally was held in the city on Saturday by white supremacists and nationalists with an aim of protesting the removal of a statue honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

State police and the Virginia National Guard moved in on the park after Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. The alt-right protest was also declared as an unlawful assembly.

The car, which video captured of the incident showed to be a silver Dodge Charger, plowed through a group of demonstrators who were counter protesting the white nationalist march. You can see people removed from the ground after the vehicle rear-ended two other vehicles forcing what is now being investigated as a terrorist attack. The vehicle then backed up and drove away, further fueling speculation that the incident was no accident.

The suspect driving the vehicle has not yet been captured however it was reported that people around the attack chased down the man responsible.

The CPD estimated that between 2,000 and 6,000 people planned to attend the "Unite the Right" rally, reports local newspaper The Daily Progress. The goal of the controversial event was to unify the far-right wing and "affirm the right of Southerners and white people to organize for their interests," according to its Facebook page.

Watch video below of the car attack. Warning: the footage is graphic.