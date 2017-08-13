White Supremacists Brutally Beat A Black Man With Metal Poles In Charlottesville Parking Garage

The car-plowing terrorist attack was the only act of hate yesterday (August 12) in Charlottesville, Virginia.

An unidentified group of white supremacists attacked and beat a black man with large metal poles inside of a parking garage in the city. A photo taken by writer and photographer Zach D. Roberts shows the violence that occurred in the attack during the hate group’s “Unite the Right” rally on Saturday.

Earlier in a parking garage in #Charlottesville - white supremacists beat this black kid w/poles. [Photo for by @zdroberts @NationofChange] pic.twitter.com/LLPBPjb8si — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) August 12, 2017

The picture shows no police around during the incident even though the police station was right next to the parking garage where the it all went down. The victim has also not been identified yet and was just one of many instances of violence against black people on the day.

I don't know how I'm feeling right now. #charlottesville A post shared by Tamika D. Mallory (@tamikadmallory) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

One person was killed and 34 more were injured during a separate terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia. A “Unite the Right” rally was held in the city yesterday by white supremacists and nationalists with an aim of protesting the removal of a statue honoring Confederate General Robert E. Lee. State police and the Virginia National Guard moved in on the park after Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency. The alt-right protest was also declared as an unlawful assembly. James Alex Fields, Jr., a registered Republican, was booked in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to the Washington Post. The 20-year-old is from Maumee, Ohio, outside of Toledo. We’ll bring you more about the pole attack by white supremacists on a black man when further details become available.

Written by Paul Meara