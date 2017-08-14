Chicago Man Live Streams Himself Attacking Black Women With Screwdriver While Dripping With Blood

A video of a Chicago man wielding a screwdriver while covered in blood has gone viral over the weekend.

At one point, the suspect, identified as Jeff Reyes by Media Takeout , lunges at a women and chases a man.

In two different streams, the man holds his phone and records himself threatening to stab women with his screwdriver. Witnesses can be heard discussing three women the man had already stabbed.

Eventually, an unidentified woman with a metal pipe and several other men start to walk the man back. Chicago police then arrive and detain the man, who denies the claims witnesses make about him stabbing several women.

Later on in the video, the man records himself surrounded by many officers and patrol vehicles. He then turns the camera back on himself and captures an extreme close up of his bloody nose, mouth, chin and chest.

Several sources cited the man is affiliated with a Chicago gang, yet no additional information on his gang activity or pending criminal charges have been released.