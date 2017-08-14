Disgusting Clip Shows Fox News Host Say the US Isn't Racist Then Tease Segments Stereotyping Black People

Even after nearly everyone condemned the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and have discussed ways in which to tackle America’s problem with racism, Fox News will continue to deny the fact that we do not live in a post-racial society. What’s more, one Fox News host in particular rejected the idea that America is racist while doing something incredibly racist.

On Sunday’s edition of Watters World, host Jesse Watters included some commentary in defense of Trump’s controversial silence immediately following the “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia, which resulted in the death of one woman. According to Watters, Trump did not need to address the issue of white supremacy because the “left-wing radicals who have terrorized this country,” were the bigger problem. To finish his segment, Watters said, “America is not a racist nation, it’s time we stop acting like it is,” while then looking straight into camera and teasing two incredibly racist segments which stereotype Black people.

The first segment accuses Congresswoman Maxine Waters and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice of “siding with a North Korean dictator.” Then, footage of Black men appears while Watters sets a segment about “guys with guns threatening President Trump over food stamps.” This may not come as a surprise, as Watters was once in hot water for an extremely racist segment that involved him walking around Chinatown and asking Asian people the most offensive and stereotypical questions, even for Fox News.

Written by Rachel Herron