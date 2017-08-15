Black Classmates of Charlottesville Driver Say He Taunted Them With Racial Slurs

Former classmates of the accused Charlottesville driver who killed Heather Heyer during a white supremacy rally say he regularly bullied and taunted students with racist slurs.

Chloe Alyssah and her younger brother, Caleb Orndorff, were two of just a handful of Black students at Randall K. Cooper High School in Kentucky. According to them, 20-year-old James Fields Jr. would often use racial slurs and decorated his school supplies with swastikas and Confederate flags, reported the Daily Mail.

Additionally, they claimed Fields bullied African-American classmates and would publicly make Hitler salutes.

“He and another kid would constantly make Nazi salutes,” Alyssah told DailyMail.com. “They would just come straight up to me, call my name and do the salute right in my face.”

Alyssah, 27, said Fields was part of a larger group of students who were intolerant to Black people.

“Quite a few of his friends would have the Confederate flag on the side of their trucks. They would justify it by saying some nonsense like, ‘we just love the South,’” Alyssah told DailyMail.com. “He repeatedly used the N-word. He had a Confederate flag sticker on his agenda book. He drew swastikas on some of his homework papers.”

Orndorff, 22, recounted being bullied by Fields while the teachers and school administrators took no action. He said he grew so tired of the racial taunting that he and Fields got into a fight at the school swimming pool.

“It got pretty heated, we both said cuss words,” Orndorff told DailyMail.com. “He called me a n****r, a bitch. He was quite a smart kid but he made it pretty clear he didn't care for Black people or Mexicans. He was an unstable person, little things would set him off.”