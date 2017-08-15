A Massachusetts Cop Posted "Hahahaha Love This" After Seeing The Charlottesville Terrorist Attack

A Springfield, Massachusetts police officer is under investigation after he wrote “Hahahaha love this” in response to a story about the terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday (August 12).

Usually social media is used to expose racists and bigots through other people’s posts but this genius decided to implicate himself as being both racist and stupid. Making fun of a group of people who were injured with one dying. Nice.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbierri said he received a complaint about the Facebook comment on Sunday and opened an internal investigation, according to the Associated Press.

The officer has been identified as Conrad Lariviere and reportedly wrote the caption in response to a story about the incident. His full comment was, “Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn’t block road ways.”

Since being caught, Lariviere has been apologizing a bunch and says he’s a “good man who made a stupid comment.”

Lariviere’s comment gained backlash from Democratic Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. “There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield police officer,” he said.