Dad Tells White Supremacist Son "You Will Have To Shovel Our bodies Into The Oven" In Viral Facebook Post Calling Out His "Vile" Beliefs

This is a story you don’t see everyday. The father of a white supremacist son is speaking out about his son hateful message.

"My name is Pearce Tefft, and I am writing to all, with regards to my youngest son, Peter Tefft, an avowed white nationalist who has been featured in a number of local news stories over the last several months," Pearce Tefft wrote in a letter published on Inforum, a North Dakota news site.

The father then wanted to make it clear that he doesn’t condone his son’s beliefs or actions and says his family is not behind Peter’s racism.

"On Friday night, my son traveled to Charlottesville, Va., and was interviewed by a national news outlet while marching with reported white nationalists, who allegedly went on to kill a person," Pearce continued. "I, along with all of his siblings and his entire family, wish to loudly repudiate my son’s vile, hateful and racist rhetoric and actions."

Pearce even went as far as to proclaim that Peter was no longer welcome at family gatherings and hoped that his son would reform himself.

"I pray my prodigal son will renounce his hateful beliefs and return home. Then and only then will I lay out the feast," he wrote in the letter.

Peter Tefft is a self-proclaimed “pro-white activist” who posted a photograph of himself on Twitter standing at the Robert E. Lee statue, whose removal was the point of contention of the protesters who participated in Saturday’s (August 12) “Unite the Right” rally.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Peter defended the terrorist attack that killed one and injured 19 others when a car plowed through a group of counter-protesters. He claims that suspect James Alex Fields Jr. was in danger, which caused the wreck (he wasn’t in danger).

"Fatal crashes happen all the time, and it is clear that the young man’s car was being attacked on all sides by a roving mob of Antifa when he slammed the gas pedal and accelerated," Peter Tefft wrote on Sunday. "He will be acquitted because his life was clearly in danger by Antifa."

Pearce claims he doesn’t know where his son learned his hateful behavior, but also included in his letter a strange joke that pretty much concluded the issues he has with Peter.

"He once joked, 'The thing about us fascists is, it’s not that we don’t believe in freedom of speech. You can say whatever you want. We’ll just throw you in an oven,'" Pearce Tefft wrote. "Peter, you will have to shovel our bodies into the oven, too. Please son, renounce the hate, accept and love all."