Baltimore Removes Four Confederate Statues in the Middle of the Night Hours After Trump Blamed the 'Alt-Left' for Charlottesville

However, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, city officials once again participated in a middle of the night move, this time for good. Between midnight and 3 a.m., four Confederate statues were taken down in multiple locations in Baltimore while satisfied spectators looked on.

The city of Baltimore is no stranger to drastically altering the city by way of a middle of the night operation. The first time the city performed an overnight move was in 1984 when the Baltimore Colts packed up and left for Indianapolis , devastating the entire state of Maryland.

The first statue to go was of Supreme Court Chief Roger Taney in Mount Vernon. Taney notably authored the Supreme Court Dred Scott decision which ruled Black people were not considered American citizens and the federal government couldn't regulate slavery.

Soon after, removal crews began taking down monuments to Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. "Stonewall" Jackson, WBAL reported. The Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument and the Confederate Women's Monument were also removed.

The swift action that took place in Baltimore came just hours after the city voted to remove the monuments on Tuesday. The vote occurred on the same day President Trump blamed anti-racism protesters and the non-existent “alt-left” for the violence in Charlottesville which resulted in the death of Heather Heyer.

According to Trump, the white supremacists who carried torches were simply trying to protest the removal of Confederate statues. In order to avoid any possible violence, Baltimore City decided to remove its statues in secret.

Councilman Brandon M. Scott told NBC News he would like the statues to be melted down and "re-purposed to honor true American heroes." Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday also called for removing a Taney statue from state house grounds.