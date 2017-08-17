DeAndre Harris And The Filmmaker Who Caught His Brutal Assault By White Supremacists Say Police Didn't Care

During the violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, a 21-year-old Black man was filmed getting viciously beaten by a group of white supremacists with poles, clubs and other weapons. What’s more disturbing is that the victim claims police have not acted to find his attackers.

Clips and photos DeAndre Harris’s brutal beating have been widespread after the rally, yet the man who recorded the footage says police were not in a rush to see it.

Zach Roberts, a documentary photographer, documented Harris as white supremacists and members of the KKK beat him in a parking garage right next to the city police station. Roberts said he told police officers and that he had photos, but they did not show any interest, reported the Associated Press.

In the video, white supremacists chased Harris, who eventually ran into a wooden parking gate barrier, Roberts said. The men then pounced and beat Harris while he lay helpless on the ground.

“I keep hearing all this chaos around me,” Harris said in an interview with Roberts. “I feel myself getting hit.... Every time I get up, I lose consciousness.”

Harris suffered a broken wrist and a chipped tooth, and had eight staples in his scalp to close a head wound. He set up A GoFundMe page to help him with his medical bills. As of now, Harris has raised more than $150,000.

Roberts believes that attack lasted about 30 seconds before Harris’s friends came to his aid, and most of the white supremacists ran off. However, Roberts managed to get photos of one man who drew his handgun and aimed it at Harris’s friends. The man put his gun away and withdrew when he saw he was being photographed, Roberts said.

Greg Palast, director of the documentary for which Roberts was filming, said he’s able and willing to share any video and photos with police, but no one has contacted them as of now.