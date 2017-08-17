The Sisters Whose Car Was Hit By The White Supremacist Charlottesville Attacker Filed A $3 Million Lawsuit

Two sisters who say they were injured while protesting the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, have filed a lawsuit against the rally’s organizer and the man charged with killing Heather Heyer for $3 million.

Tadrint Washington and Micah Washington filed the suit on Tuesday in a Charlottesville circuit court, reported Reuters.

According to the suit, the Washington sisters claim they were of the people who were injured when James Alex Fields Jr. drove his Dodge into a crowd of anti-racism protesters. Heyer, 32, was killed as a result of the attack.

Both Tadrint and Micah were driving home when their car was struck by Fields's car. Due to the force of impact, several pedestrian victims flew onto their vehicle, the lawsuit said. In addition, both plaintiffs say they suffered serious head injuries during the accident, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit names Fields, "Unite the Right" rally organizer Jason Kessler and about two dozen alt-right leaders and organizations as defendants.

"There was no doubt that violence was intended at this rally," the lawsuit stated.

Although Kessler has repeatedly denied that the event was intended for violence and the protesters on the left ignited the fighting, reports and statements from white supremacists contest his argument. In a Vice News special, white supremacist Chris Cantwell was recorded saying they were willing to kill every protester at the rally.

In addition to the lawsuit, Fields has been charged with second-degree murder for killing Heather Heyer with his car and additional charges for the other 19 people injured. He was denied bail at a Monday court hearing.