See The Miraculous Recovery This Girl Is Making After She Had Boiling Water Poured On Her Face

The 11-year-old suffered serious burns after a friend poured boiling water on her face during a sleepover, but is making an incredible recovery.

She recently left Harlem Hospital 11 days after the horrific incident that burned more than 85 percent of her face. She also suffered second degree burns to her shoulders and back, but she’s smiling after seeing the miraculous physical progress of her recovery.

Jamoneisha says she’s feeling “so great,” even though her recovery is far from over. Her mother, Ebony Merritt, said her daughter will have to be homeschooled for a few months while she continues to heal.

“Her arm is still raw, it hasn't healed yet,” Meritt told New York Daily News. “And she can't go outside in the sun. It's going to take maybe about six months for all her color to come back in.” She posted photos on Facebook of her daughter smiling ear-to-ear over her recovery so far.

“Can't you see the look on her face. She's in good spirits,” Meritt wrote in the caption of the pic. “She's great she want to thank all of y'all for the love that you showed her.”

12-year-old Aniya Grant Stuart was the girl who threw the water over Jamoneisha. She says she was mimicking a prank she saw on social media. Aniya was hospitalized after trying to kill herself with a knife upon finding out the extent of Jamoneisha’s injuries. She was reportedly taken into custody after the incident and her case is being handled by a family court because she is a minor.

See some before and after pictures of Jamoneisha’s recovery below.