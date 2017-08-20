A 12-Year-Old Girl Was Murdered Just After Texting Her Mom That Someone Was Knocking On Their Door

A 12-year-old girl from Tennessee was found “brutally murdered” by her mother who returned home an hour after she last spoke with her daughter.

Yhoana Arteaga was last seen at around 12:30 pm on August 10 when she had lunch with her mom at their Nashville home, according to WKRN. Her mom then decided to leave the home with Areaga’s 10-year-old brother and 14-year-old sister. At around 5:30 pm, the young girl texted her mom to say that someone was knocking on the door. An hour later is when she would be discovered dead. "This is a horrible, brutal thing," Metro Nashville Police Department Sgt. David Kautzman said at a press conference Tuesday. "I've never seen anything this brutal in my entire career."

LIVE AT 9: Friends gather to remember 12 y.o. Yhoana Arteaga and ask police to find her killer https://t.co/AQ4eyXlSq1 pic.twitter.com/1V9ACh3RcC — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) August 18, 2017

Specifics on the girl’s death were not made immediately available. Police spokesperson Dan Aaron did say Yhoana suffered blunt force trauma to her body and her clothes were in “disarray.” Areaga was at home recovering from a leg injury she sustained while roller-skating. “An examination of the crime scene, as well as autopsy results, show that Yhoana was, frankly, brutally murdered,” Aaron said at the press conference. Since the young girl mentioned that someone was knocking on the door and investigators revealed there was no evidence of forced entry, they’re claiming it’s likely that Yhoana knew her assailant. Yhoana Arteaga was a seventh-grade student at Liberty Collegiate Academy. The school posted a heartfelt message on their Facebook page, which reads, "Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of Yhoana Arteaga. Our thoughts are with Yhoana's family during this incredible difficult time ... We love you, Yhoana." No suspects have yet been named publicly. We’ll keep you updated on this story.

Written by Paul Meara