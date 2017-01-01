Watch: Tragic News, Popular Young Mom Suddenly Dies On Facebook Live While Son Is Watching

A young woman and mother of two died last week after she was streaming herself talking to friends on Facebook live and holding her 1-year-old son.

Keiana Herndon passed away from heart problems last Wednesday (December 28) after she began rubbing her face, shaking her head, and experiencing shortness of breath. She was telling some of her 3,400 FB friends including her son, who was reportedly watching, about her plans on going back to school earlier in the video.