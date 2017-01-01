Watch: Tragic News, Popular Young Mom Suddenly Dies On Facebook Live While Son Is Watching

A young woman and mother of two died last week after she was streaming herself talking to friends on Facebook live and holding her 1-year-old son.
Keiana Herndon passed away from heart problems last Wednesday (December 28) after she began rubbing her face, shaking her head, and experiencing shortness of breath. She was telling some of her 3,400 FB friends including her son, who was reportedly watching, about her plans on going back to school earlier in the video.
A friend would rush in after Herndon fell to the floor, but it was too late. She would later pass away at the hospital. Keiana’s mother, Mary Morgan, told ABC7 News her daughter had a thyroid issue, which triggered her death.
The original video has been removed from Facebook. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of death.
Keiana Herndon was an aide at a rehabilitation center and a popular mom who enjoyed documenting her life on social media. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her two younger boys, Ja’Kylan and Rylee.
(Photo: Keiana Herndon via Facebook)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS