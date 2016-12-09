Leaked Threesome Footage off Adrien Broner's Cellphone Just Cost Him How Much in a Court Ruling?

Adrien Broner doesn't have anyone to blame for this but himself.

In a Nevada court Friday, the boxing star was ordered to pay $175,000 to one of his co-stars from a 2013 threesome — footage of which was leaked and posted on World Star Hip-Hop. The amount broke down to $135,000 for pain and suffering and $40K in lost wages, as reported by TMZ Sports.

Broner argued that the sex romp was recorded with consent from his two partners and he lost the cellphone that it was shot it on, paving the way for the footage to leak and be posted on the website.

Although his explanation about why he didn't have a password on the device probably didn't help his case at all.

The often-outlandish boxer testified in court that he carries three cellphones: one for business, a second for family and third, his "ho phone," which he didn't have a password on.

In the end, TMZ reports that the jury believed that Broner didn't purposely leak the footage, but that the boxer was nevertheless negligent with the video, thus awarding the aforementioned amount to his victim.

"I'm happy to see that the jury saw through the defendant’s games," the plaintiff's lawyer, Kevin Hansen, told TMZ Sports. "They saw [my client] for who she is and Broner for who he is."

Broner is slated to face Adrian Granados in a February 11, 2017, match.

