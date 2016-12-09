Look: This Racist Letter Written to Broncos' Brandon Marshall Is Absolutely Disgusting

Brandon Marshall followed Colin Kaepernick's lead by kneeling before the national anthem as a protest against social injustice.

But unlike Kaepernick, the Denver Broncos' star linebacker ended his stance early last month, explaining how he was going to spark positive change off the field, instead.

Still, Marshall taking that stance was seemingly enough to generate a wave of racism via a piece of hate mail.

On Friday, the fifth-year NFL linebacker posted the hateful letter from an anonymous racist on his Instagram account for the world to see.

Marshall, 27, is called a "f*****g n****r" and told to "go back to Africa" in the disgusting letter, which ends on a threat to make him an "invalid in a wheelchair."

Marshall reacted to the hateful letter by saying: "The hatred by some against people of color is one of the reasons we are where we're at in the world today, and they wonder why we feel the way we do and take the stances that we take. I received this letter at work."

[Warning: Letter contains profanity].