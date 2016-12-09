Look: This Racist Letter Written to Broncos' Brandon Marshall Is Absolutely Disgusting

Brandon Marshall followed Colin Kaepernick's lead by kneeling before the national anthem as a protest against social injustice.
But unlike Kaepernick, the Denver Broncos' star linebacker ended his stance early last month, explaining how he was going to spark positive change off the field, instead.
Still, Marshall taking that stance was seemingly enough to generate a wave of racism via a piece of hate mail.
On Friday, the fifth-year NFL linebacker posted the hateful letter from an anonymous racist on his Instagram account for the world to see.
Marshall, 27, is called a "f*****g n****r" and told to "go back to Africa" in the disgusting letter, which ends on a threat to make him an "invalid in a wheelchair."
Marshall reacted to the hateful letter by saying: "The hatred by some against people of color is one of the reasons we are where we're at in the world today, and they wonder why we feel the way we do and take the stances that we take. I received this letter at work."
[Warning: Letter contains profanity].
This incident follows New York Giants' fullback Nikita Whitlock's New Jersey home being vandalized with a swastika, "KKK," "N*****," "Trump" and "Go back to Africa" written on his walls earlier this week.
To that, Whitlock told CBS that "it just re-establishes that no matter where you are, no matter who you are, this can happen to you."
Whitlock's Giants' teammate Victor Cruz told ESPN that the racist graffiti is a "direct reflection of how this country is being run," before taking direct shots at President-elect Donald Trump.
"I think there's a specific mindset that comes with supporting a guy like Donald Trump and supporting what he stands for, and there's a certain type of person that comes with that. I'm not sure that person is always a positive-minded person, if you know what I mean. You've just got to be careful," Cruz said. "As [a] minority, you have to be careful, as a person of influence you have to be careful and you've just got to make sure your family is safe and give them the knowledge that they need to stay safe in this world."
Cruz added: "You can't think of anything that that person that follows Donald Trump — that they're going to do something positive. And for someone to vandalize someone's house and write Trump's name or whatever they wrote on the walls, it's just proving that exact fact that I'm saying — that people that may follow him aren't necessarily the most positive people in our community."
