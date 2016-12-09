Watch: Pathetic! Steph Curry Autographs His Sneakers for a Kid and a Man Tried to Steal Them

No good deed goes unpunished ... even if you're the back-to-back NBA MVP.

Following the Golden State Warriors' 106-99 road win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, Stephen Curry removed his game-worn sneakers, autographed them and tried to hand them to a kid before walking off the court.

But when he did, a jealous — not to mention, rather pathetic — grown-ass man snatched them from the child, sparking somewhat of an uproar at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Eventually, via pressure and snatching of adjacent fans, the young Curry fan was able to retrieve the signed kicks from the lowlife dude.

Take a look.