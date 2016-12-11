Watch: Sweet Video Of Iman Shumpert Spoiling Wife Teyana Taylor For Her Birthday

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor are the kind of couple who have an epic romance without all the drama, heartbreak or loss. The newlyweds are nearly constantly giving us #relationshipgoals, and Teyana's first birthday as a married woman was no exception.
The Shumperts took to social media to share the lowkey pajama party they had in their home for Teyana's 26th — crepe paper streamers and all — but the gifts the Cleveland Cavaliers player got for his lady are anything but ordinary:
Happy 2️⃣6️⃣ Birthday @teyanataylor 🎉🎈🎂🍭🍒 WATCH as she OPENS Up her 🎁 and have fun .
Not bad, Shump.
No matter what's going on in the world, we can count on these two to put a smile on our faces.
(Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)
