Colin Kaepernick's Adopted White Parents Make Surprising Statement on How They Really Feel About His Social Justice Protest

Well, the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback's adopted white parents have a different take on his position, altogether.

“Colin is carrying a heavy load and following a difficult path that he truly believes in. He is putting his entire future and possibly his life on the line for those beliefs," Teresa and Rick Kaepernick wrote in a statement to The Undefeated over the weekend. “As his parents, it pains us to read articles and tweets saying that his family does not support him; this could not be further from the truth. We want people to know that we are very proud of our son and admire his strength and courage in kneeling for the rights of others.”

Earlier this season, Kaepernick's adopted parents announced that it wasn't in their best interest or Colin's to comment.

Kaepernick, 29, has knelt during the national anthem before 49ers' games throughout this entire 2016 NFL season.

He has also put his money where his mouth is, donating $1 million in support of groups battling racial inequality and police brutality as well as proceeds from his number-one-selling jersey earlier this season.

Last month, he also debuted his Black Panther Party-inspired "I Know My Rights Camp" in Oakland for Black and Latino youth in the Bay Area.

