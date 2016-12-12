Former NFL Stars Come Out for Joe McKnight's Funeral in New Orleans

It was an emotional scene to say the least.

Former NFL players, including Antonio Cromartie, Bart Scott, Lendale White, D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Sione Po'uha, served as the pallbearers at Joe McKnight's funeral in New Orleans on Monday, 11 days after the ex running back was gunned down following a road-rage incident in the city. Cromartie, Scott, Ferguson and Po'uha were each McKnight's teammates with the New York Jets, while White and McKnight had ties to USC.

McKnight, 28, would have been buried sooner had it not been for a coroner's investigation.

NOLA News summed up the gut-wrenching scene today with this poignant shot of White wiping tears from his face.