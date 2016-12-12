Former NFL Stars Come Out for Joe McKnight's Funeral in New Orleans

It was an emotional scene to say the least.
Former NFL players, including Antonio Cromartie, Bart Scott, Lendale White, D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Sione Po'uha, served as the pallbearers at Joe McKnight's funeral in New Orleans on Monday, 11 days after the ex running back was gunned down following a road-rage incident in the city. Cromartie, Scott, Ferguson and Po'uha were each McKnight's teammates with the New York Jets, while White and McKnight had ties to USC.
McKnight, 28, would have been buried sooner had it not been for a coroner's investigation.
NOLA News summed up the gut-wrenching scene today with this poignant shot of White wiping tears from his face.
The funeral follows McKnight's family lawyer, George Tucker, telling NOLA.com Sunday that the manslaughter charge against Ronald Gasser, the 54-year-old white man who killed the ex-NFL rusher, is an "insult."
"This is nothing," Tucker said of the charge. "This is a bigger insult than not being charged at all."
Since McKnight was shot and killed by Gasser on December 1, the murder case has been nothing short of tumultuous.
It began with Gasser being questioned and released without any charges filed against him.
Amidst heavy backlash, though, the Jefferson Parish Sherrif's Department finally arrested Gasser on manslaughter charges three days later. He's being held on $500,000 bond.
According to NOLA.com, there will be a preliminary hearing about a possible bond reduction on December 21.
(Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
