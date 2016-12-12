Ooouuu: Check Out LeBron James Looking Sinfully Smooth on the New Cover of 'Sports Illustrated'

You have never seen LeBron James look this smooth.

And King James looks as dapper as could be, months removed from leading his Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship victory and currently heading the squad's charge to defend their throne.

After announcing that the three-time NBA champion is its "2016 Sportsperson of the Year" last week, Sports Illustrated unveiled its new cover today.

Ooouuu! Looking sinfully smooth, LeBron!

King James will formally receive the honor during a ceremony in New York City on Monday night.

James was named SI's "Sportsperson of the Year" not only for his prolific on-court play — nearly averaging a triple-double as part of his NBA Finals' MVP performance — but also his off-the-court social contributions, including joining his friends Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul at the 2016 ESPYs to implore other athletes to actively try to make positive change to achieve social justice.

"He, of course, was not the only athlete to help end a famous title drought. He wasn’t even the only athlete to be part of a comeback from a 3-1 deficit to end a famous title drought. He is, however, the only athlete who did those things to gain more than a ring," SI's editors explained in awarding James with the annual honor, in a statement on its website."In putting the Cavaliers on his back in the NBA Finals he also fulfilled a promise to his home city and to an entire region. He was following through on that heartfelt, but risky, vow he made three summers ago when he returned home after four successful years in Miami."

The cover story puts the spotlight on James's deep Ohio roots, the Cavs' improbable title win and his social activism.

This marks the 26th time that James graces the cover of Sports Illustrated, trailing only Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.

Legendary company.

