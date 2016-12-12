Look: This Photo of Nick Young's Son Holding His Baby Sister Will Make You Melt

Swaggy P Jr. is in love with little Navi.

Nick Young has got to feel blessed up these days.

Just over a month since the Los Angeles Lakers' forward and his ex/baby mama, Keonna Greenwelcomed their baby daughter, Navi, into this world, a heartwarming photo of Swaggy P's son holding and kissing his adorable lil' sister has surfaced on Instagram.

And the overload of cuteness is enough to make you melt.

#NickYoung's son Nicholas embracing his baby sister Navi #TSRKiddies

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Can we get a collective aww? Nick Young Jr. is in love with his baby sis!

So sweet ... and just in time for the holiday season.

(Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

