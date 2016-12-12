Look: This Photo of Nick Young's Son Holding His Baby Sister Will Make You Melt

Nick Young has got to feel blessed up these days.
Just over a month since the Los Angeles Lakers' forward and his ex/baby mama, Keonna Green, welcomed their baby daughter, Navi, into this world, a heartwarming photo of Swaggy P's son holding and kissing his adorable lil' sister has surfaced on Instagram.
And the overload of cuteness is enough to make you melt.
Can we get a collective aww? Nick Young Jr. is in love with his baby sis!
So sweet ... and just in time for the holiday season.
(Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images)
