Baby Mama Drama: Here's the Ruling on DeAndre Jordan's Emotional Custody Battle

DeAndre Jordan has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

TMZ Sports reported the Los Angeles Clippers' center was awarded joint custody of his one-year-old son on Friday, in the latest revelation in his emotional court drama with his baby mama, Ashley Rose, who was asking for sole legal and physical custody. The news hit the 6-foot-11, 265-pound center hard, as the 28-year-old was reduced to tears.

The Ventura County court's decision grants Jordan the overnight visits that he had been fighting for, although sources with knowledge of the situation told the celebrity website that the NBA star will only have about two overnight visits per month.

The judge presiding over the custody battle also ruled that both parents cannot have alcohol or drugs eight hours before spending quality time with their child.

Their custody case is slated back in court next March.

Until then, Jordan can look forward to spending more time with his adorable son, who he posted this cute Instagram shot of earlier this year.