Watch: Western Michigan University Hoops Star Joeviair Kennedy Arraigned Over Allegedly Murdering Student

Not the kind of shot a basketball player wants to be associated with at all.

The following footage, from Michigan Live , shows Kennedy, 20, relatively solemn as he's arraigned Monday without an attorney present. He was also denied bond.

Western Michigan University basketball player Joevieair Kennedy was charged with murder and armed robbery Monday, with prosecutors alleging he shot and killed student Jacob Jones during a cellphone and cash robbery in an off-campus Kalamazoo apartment Thursday, as reported by the Detroit Free Press . Jones was 19.

His uncle Lucious Kennedy told local WWMT-TV, "I don't know who did it, but I feel bad for the family," adding "this ain't my nephew."

While the legal fate of Kennedy remains to be seen, the WMU campus and especially the basketball team are in shock following the disturbing events.

“It’s a devastating loss for our university. It’s a devastating tragedy for everybody involved,” WMU men's basketball coach Steve Hawkins told the Free Press over the weekend. “Lives were changed forever, and so we’re very, very respectful of that. We’re very shook by the whole thing. Now, it’s up to us to try and — as you always do, trying to mentor young people — you just try and pick up the pieces and move forward. There’s a lot not known. So that’s where we’re at.”

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.