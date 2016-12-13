Lamar Odom Checks Into Rehab Days After Divorce From Khloé Is Finalized

However, according to reports, the move to seek treatment wasn't a desperate act, but rather a proactive one. “He went to continue making sure he stays sober and on the right path,” a sourc tells Us Weekly of Odom’s decision. “It was something he chose to do."

Fourteen months after Lamar Odom nearly died of a drug overdose, the former NBA player has checked himself into rehab. The timing of the news is not random, either: just 48 hours ago, his divorce from Khloe Kardashian was finalized.

According to the insider, Odom “did it for his kids” and “also wanted to feel 100 percent again. He did not relapse, but felt like he wanted to get away and start fresh for the New Year.”

After years of reported drug abuse, Odom was hospitalized after being found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel in October 2015. After being rushed to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai, he was placed into an induced coma for more than two weeks. Many presumed it was the end for the one-time Fifth Man of the Year, but a miracle took place and he regained consciousness and was discharged from the hospital and into Khloé's care. Months of rehab and phsyical therapy lead to nearly a full recovery, though earlier this year it was reported that Odom might have relapsed into bad habits.



It seems that Odom has finally figured out how to stay on top of his sobriety. We wish him all the best in his ongoing recovery.