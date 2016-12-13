Look: LeBron James Gushed Over His Wife Savannah's Beauty on the Gram

On the court, LeBron James makes his NBA competition regularly bow down to his greatness. Off the court, it's King James that's bowing down to his Queen.

Hours removed from being presented with Sports Illustrated's 2016 Sportsperson of the Year award at the Barclays Center on Monday night, the three-time NBA champion took to his Instagram account Tuesday to gush over the love of his life — his beautiful wife, Savannah James. Emphasis on "beautiful," as you're about to find out in LeBron's caption, which was accompanied with a red-carpet shot of the couple from last night's event.

Wowzers you're BEAUTIFUL!!! Thanks for what you've become, what you do and for simply being YOU!! And did I mention how beautiful you are?!?!? A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:51am PST

Aww! That's just too sweet — not to mention #BlackLove at its finest. After his friend Jay Z presented him with the Sportsperson of the Year award, James thanked Savannah, saying, the honor is "for my wife."

Gotta love the Jameses!

Written by BET Staff