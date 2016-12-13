Look: Why Did Ray Lewis Meet With Donald Trump?

As of press time, it's unclear if each retired gridiron great met with Trump separately or together. However, they were each flanked by Trump aide and ex- The Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault , once in the building.

Several media outlets, including ESPN and TMZ Sports , have posted photos of NFL legends Ray Lewis and Jim Brown at Trump Tower in New York City, where they met with the president-elect.

TMZ reports that Tuesday's Lewis-Trump meeting may have been facilitated at the Army-Navy game this past weekend.



The question is what was the meeting about? In particular, Lewis's words with Trump.

Well, according to the Baltimore Sun, Cleveland pastor Darrell Scott told reporters that both Lewis and Brown aimed to talk about initiatives to help young people entangled in gang violence.

Still, that didn't stop the internet from wondering if Lewis was taking shots at Black Lives Matter in front of the president-elect.

This past April, the former two-time Super Bowl champion inexplicably called out the movement, opting to focus more on black-on-black violence rather than the many unarmed Black men who were killed by police.

“I'm trying to figure out if Black lives really matter, then in Chicago alone the murder rate has soared 72 percent in 2016. Eighty-eight percent in the first three months of 2016 compared to last year," Lewis passionately said from the prayer room of his home in a Facebook Live post at the time. "I’m trying to ask the question to an organization of Black lives — if they really mattered, then why not riot now?”

He added: "I'm trying to figure out in my mind why no one is paying attention to Black men killing Black men. Why do we always find ourselves half the victims and now we have the separation once again that we’re being victimized because of one bad white cop, two bad white cops, three bad white cops, killing a young Black brother. But every day we have Black-on-Black crime, killing each other."

