Look: Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders's Wife Files for Divorce Weeks Before Giving Birth to Their Second Child

Look: Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders's Wife Files for Divorce Weeks Before Giving Birth to Their Second Child

But these happy family pics from the delivery room tell a different story than what's being reported.

Published 1 week ago

Tackled for a huge loss.

That's how you could call Emmanuel Sanders's wife filing for divorce from the Denver Broncos star wide receiver just weeks before giving birth to their second child — a baby girl born Tuesday afternoon.

According to TMZ SportsGabriella Sanders filed for divorce at the end of October, a few days shy of the couple's three-year wedding anniversary.

Although the exact reason for her filing wasn't specified, Gabriella claims "the marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities," as reported by TMZ. 

Whatever the exact reason is, it must not be pleasant because the judge overseeing the filing gave Gabriella a temporary restraining order against the NFL star to keep him out of their Texas home. He does, however, have "limited" access to their newborn daughter and two-year-old son.

The divorce documents also have Gabriella asking for child support and a "disproportionate share" of their assets.

All this being said, the family looked as happy as could be, rocking all smiles with their new bundle of joy in Gabriella's Instagram post yesterday.

Christmas came early for us this year ❤️ #blessed

A photo posted by Gabriella Waheed Sanders (@gabalabbb) on

Beautiful family.

Could the Sanderses salvage their marriage over the upcoming holidays?

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news