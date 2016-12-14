Look: Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders's Wife Files for Divorce Weeks Before Giving Birth to Their Second Child

That's how you could call Emmanuel Sanders's wife filing for divorce from the Denver Broncos star wide receiver just weeks before giving birth to their second child — a baby girl born Tuesday afternoon.

According to TMZ Sports, Gabriella Sanders filed for divorce at the end of October, a few days shy of the couple's three-year wedding anniversary.

Although the exact reason for her filing wasn't specified, Gabriella claims "the marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities," as reported by TMZ.

Whatever the exact reason is, it must not be pleasant because the judge overseeing the filing gave Gabriella a temporary restraining order against the NFL star to keep him out of their Texas home. He does, however, have "limited" access to their newborn daughter and two-year-old son.

The divorce documents also have Gabriella asking for child support and a "disproportionate share" of their assets.

All this being said, the family looked as happy as could be, rocking all smiles with their new bundle of joy in Gabriella's Instagram post yesterday.