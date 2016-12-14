Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wants to Slap the Fire Out of Conor McGregor on Sight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. sounds like he has finally had enough of Conor McGregor's trash talking and constant jabbing at him.
The retired, undefeated boxing champion fired back at the UFC champ, telling FightHype that he'll be slapping the mixed-martial arts fighter on sight.
"I ain't never taking no L. I'm f****** McGregor up, too," Mayweather said in the video posted onto YouTube on Tuesday. "That punk-ass McGregor. I'ma slap McGregor. I'ma slap the s*** out of McGregor when I see him."
And Mayweather was just getting warmed up with his fighting words.
Perhaps McGregor's recent jabs towards Mayweather triggered this response.
Earlier in the week, when TMZ Sports' cameras caught up with McGregor, the UFC superstar said: "F*** Floyd! What's Floyd going to do?"
Rumors of Mayweather and McGregor having a boxing match have been floating around since this past May, just months removed from Floyd's final bout last September.
If the money's right, do you think we'll ever get to see Mayweather and McGregor shoot the fair one?
(Photos from Left: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images, David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)
