Watch: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Wants to Slap the Fire Out of Conor McGregor on Sight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. sounds like he has finally had enough of Conor McGregor's trash talking and constant jabbing at him.

The retired, undefeated boxing champion fired back at the UFC champ, telling FightHype that he'll be slapping the mixed-martial arts fighter on sight.

"I ain't never taking no L. I'm f****** McGregor up, too," Mayweather said in the video posted onto YouTube on Tuesday. "That punk-ass McGregor. I'ma slap McGregor. I'ma slap the s*** out of McGregor when I see him."

And Mayweather was just getting warmed up with his fighting words.