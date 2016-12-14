Watch: Gilbert Arenas Mocks Laura Govan After His Child Support Payments Are Reduced in Another Court Win

And the former NBA All-Star isn't about to stop being petty now.

Gilbert Arenas has celebrated court victories over his ex/baby mama, Laura Govan , in the past.

No Chill Gil took to his Instagram account Wednesday, mocking the mother of four of his children for yet another courtroom victory — this time, claiming that his child support payments were lowered.

"When yo baby momma and her legal team come into court laughing and confident then that child support gets cut from 44k to (I need a roommate #bihhh studio apt her she comes)," Arenas boasted for the Gram.

The IG post is accompanied by a video of a child getting wiped out by a wave at a water park, signaling the whoosh in which he defeated Govan with.

It's also littered with hash tag-laden statements such as: "I'm the #Mayweather of this court s*** #peopleschamp #courtroomLegend #inreallife the worst investment a women can do is bite the hand that's supporting they life #dontbitethehandthatfeedsyou or u will end up #FakeHappyANDrealMAD selling choke chains on #ig."

Sheesh!

